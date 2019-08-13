Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.60 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verastem Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Verastem Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 557.89% for Verastem Inc. with consensus price target of $8.75. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 213.43%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 55.2%. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.