Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 1 -0.33 63.08M -1.26 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Verastem Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 4,848,950,726.42% -80% -40.8% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,498,377.71% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 327.35%. Competitively the average price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, which is potential 42.35% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 95.5%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Verastem Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.