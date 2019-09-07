Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Contrasting side by side

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verastem Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verastem Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta, while its volatility is 191.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 611.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 17.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Verastem Inc. was more bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.