Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) Analysts See $-0.44 EPS; 0 Analysts Are Bullish United States Steel (X) Last Week

Analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report $-0.44 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 51.72% from last quarter's $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.52 EPS previously, Verastem, Inc.'s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 622,162 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.40's average target is -3.44% below currents $10.77 stock price. United States Steel had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9 to "Underperform". As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned "Sell" rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Thursday, September 19 to "Underperform" rating.

23/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Group Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $21 New Target: $13 Downgrade

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 1.89 P/E ratio. S.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $81.00 million. The Company’s programs target the focal adhesion kinase and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Verastem, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 26.27 million shares or 14.30% less from 30.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has 2.33M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 204,402 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 1,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) for 135,224 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company reported 0.01% stake. 17,000 were reported by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% stake. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 39,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beaumont Ltd Liability Company reported 18,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1.07M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 16,435 shares. Deer Vii Limited accumulated 1.19 million shares. Cohen Cap Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Creative Planning stated it has 92,597 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 13,449 shares.