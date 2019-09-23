Veracyte (VCYT) Valuation Rose While Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shares Declined, Holder Duncker Streett & Company Cut by $1.09 Million Its Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 241,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 300,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 414,507 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 17,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,602 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 21,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18M shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 50,672 shares to 406,333 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 65,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 16,754 shares. C M Bidwell & invested in 3,355 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset accumulated 103,040 shares. Citadel Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,993 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 31,900 shares. Dupont Cap reported 69,785 shares. Ftb accumulated 552 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 277,389 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eam Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 154,781 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 235,645 shares. Bogle Mngmt LP De holds 0.37% or 164,125 shares in its portfolio. 724,379 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.05% or 465,999 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 446,306 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 27,266 shares.

More important recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Veracyte (VCYT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Lp holds 30,567 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 167,731 shares. Whittier owns 3,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 197,777 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 1.77% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.87M shares. Cortland Assoc Mo holds 541,864 shares or 5.43% of its portfolio. Thomas White Intl Ltd has 1.63% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 146,315 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 144,737 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 26,561 shares. Tpg (Sbs) Advisors accumulated 0.68% or 712,022 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Company reported 19,728 shares. Hills State Bank & Tru invested in 0.15% or 8,878 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,357 shares. Bender Robert Assoc holds 73,905 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.