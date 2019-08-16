Veracyte (VCYT) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Cut Stake by $3.22 Million as Stock Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 44,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 198,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 243,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 151,690 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 189,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 285,436 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M

