Veracyte (VCYT) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.63 Million as Stock Rose; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Value Declined, First Manhattan Company Trimmed Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 30,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.86 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 19,701 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 241,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 300,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 39,806 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Systems Technology I by 43,399 shares to 305,650 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 67,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 552 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 54,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 28,315 shares stake. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 11,535 shares. Fiera Corp owns 918,078 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Franklin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Charles Schwab invested in 221,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 7,553 shares. Granahan Mgmt Ma invested 0.14% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 16,897 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 3,782 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Omers Administration Corporation reported 92,100 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 330,172 shares. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 11,711 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 389,138 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2.61 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Lord Abbett & Company Lc reported 0.11% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 2.31M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital holds 0.4% or 24,730 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 9,709 shares in its portfolio.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Sci (NYSE:TMO) by 60,829 shares to 568,205 shares, valued at $166.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW).