Veracyte (VCYT) Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.72 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $735,040; Stock Price Rose

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 428,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.72M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 38,056 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 301,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 338,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 120,078 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) by 37,051 shares to 183,957 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Exterran Corp.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% or 15,250 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 146,490 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 8,651 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com stated it has 209,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 90 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 161,564 shares. Clough Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 171,200 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.47% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 33,900 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 2,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright holds 578 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 930,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Veracyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte (VCYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 49,893 shares to 469,554 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 1.79% or 1.21M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 39,369 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oberweis Asset Management holds 40,600 shares. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Division has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 338 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 95,011 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 514,160 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 196,046 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 5,039 shares. 1492 Ltd Liability Corporation holds 269,488 shares. 33,516 were reported by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn owns 239,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 538,233 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. C Worldwide Group A S invested in 149,378 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).