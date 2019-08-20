Veracyte (VCYT) Share Price Rose While Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Holding by $3.15 Million; Putnam Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol (BMY)

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 269.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 957,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.61M, up from 354,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 8.22 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 125,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 253,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 128,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 323,971 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 90,129 shares to 211,948 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 228,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,359 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Street has 68.91 million shares. Riverbridge Llc owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,825 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.44% or 123,714 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,663 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 4,443 shares. Canal Insur invested in 220,000 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Towerview Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.88 million shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 993,707 shares. 33,737 are owned by New England Rech Mgmt. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 385,313 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 418 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.41% or 42,853 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 29,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Essex Mgmt Communication stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Eam Investors Lc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 13,913 shares stake. Quantum Capital Management holds 1.86% or 138,115 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 205,129 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,432 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 37,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,624 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Co. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 454,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.02% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,815 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc by 170,467 shares to 241,219 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 55,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,120 shares, and cut its stake in Pareteum Corp.