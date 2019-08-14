Veracyte (VCYT) Share Price Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake by $5.64 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted Position in Hcp (HCP) by $7.04 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 225,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 171,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 396,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.12% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 299,031 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 85.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 227,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 491,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 264,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 726,397 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 154,300 shares to 253,568 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 122,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 148,700 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

