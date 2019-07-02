Veracyte (VCYT) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $68.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Value Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Stake by $544,741

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 769,950 shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.06 million activity. The insider JONES EVAN/ FA sold 75,000 shares worth $1.53M.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 32.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

