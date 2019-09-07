Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.53 N/A -0.42 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 2.46%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.