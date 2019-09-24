Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 26 10.92 N/A -0.42 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1159.77 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. Its rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.