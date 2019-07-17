Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

This is a contrast between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 11.91 N/A -0.42 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veracyte Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -20.74% for Veracyte Inc. with consensus target price of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 19.7% respectively. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.