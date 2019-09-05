Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

This is a contrast between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.43 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.29 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veracyte Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 49.6%. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.