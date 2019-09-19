Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.54 N/A -0.42 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 43.05 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veracyte Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 2.6%. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.