Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.35 N/A -0.42 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 242.15 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 118.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.