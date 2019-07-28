Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

We are contrasting Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 11.94 N/A -0.42 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Veracyte Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MediWound Ltd. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Veracyte Inc.’s downside potential is -20.99% at a $23 consensus target price. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 36.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Veracyte Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.