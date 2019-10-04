Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.70 34.07M -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 189,896,988.91% -23.4% -14.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 212,009,956.44% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.5 beta which makes it 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 45.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 70.8%. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.