Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 11.99 N/A -0.42 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -14.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.