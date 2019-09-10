Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.45 N/A -0.42 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 614.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.