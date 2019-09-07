Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.53 N/A -0.42 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veracyte Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.