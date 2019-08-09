Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.12 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential downside is -11.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.