Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparison side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 188,849,487.79% -23.4% -14.7% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 194,939,395.63% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Veracyte Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Veracyte Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.