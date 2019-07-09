Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 22 11.39 N/A -0.42 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.45 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.84 beta which is 184.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Veracyte Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a -17.18% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 1,022.22% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.