Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparison side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 26 10.75 N/A -0.42 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 86.2%. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.