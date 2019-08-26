Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparing side by side

Since Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.21 N/A -0.42 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Veracyte Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 99.8%. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.