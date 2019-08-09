Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparing side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.12 N/A -0.42 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.66 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -12.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 751.35% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.