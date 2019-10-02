Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparison side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Veracyte Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 188,330,058.94% -23.4% -14.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 494,996,729.10% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 235.20% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.