Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veracyte Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161 average price target and a 150.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.