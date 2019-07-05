Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 21 11.89 N/A -0.42 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.28 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Veracyte Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veracyte Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Veracyte Inc. has a -21.31% downside potential and a consensus price target of $23. Competitively the average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 245.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 44.8%. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 3.8% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.