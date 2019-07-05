Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Contrasting side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.42 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.29 N/A -17.76 0.00

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veracyte Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -19.01%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 198.06% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.