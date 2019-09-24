Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

Since Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.35 N/A -0.42 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Veracyte Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 57.5%. Insiders held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.