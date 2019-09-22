Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 18.2%. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).