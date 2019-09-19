Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.54 N/A -0.42 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.