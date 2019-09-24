Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.35 N/A -0.42 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 1.6% respectively. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.