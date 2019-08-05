Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 10.62 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.49 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Veracyte Inc.’s downside potential is -3.64% at a $23 average price target. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 20.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Cambrex Corporation appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Veracyte Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.