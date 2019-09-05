Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.68 N/A -0.42 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 30.11 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veracyte Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veracyte Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 345.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.