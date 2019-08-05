Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparison side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 10.62 N/A -0.42 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 31.80 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Veracyte Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.64%. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average target price of $210, with potential upside of 61.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that BeiGene Ltd. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 82.7% respectively. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.