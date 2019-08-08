Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.40 N/A -0.42 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 43.20 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Veracyte Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential downside is -12.98%. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 51.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alector Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 59.1% respectively. Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Veracyte Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.