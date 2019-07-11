Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 22 11.11 N/A -0.42 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Veracyte Inc. is $23, with potential downside of -19.27%. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 484.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 72.9%. About 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.