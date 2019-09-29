Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

Since Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 26 10.78 N/A -0.42 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veracyte Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 837,063,804.54% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.