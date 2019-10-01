Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 188,330,058.94% -23.4% -14.7% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 210,037,174.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.