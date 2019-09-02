Vera Bradley (VRA) Shareholder American Century Companies Lowered Its Stake; Segment Wealth Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Lifted by $311,808 as Market Value Declined

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 108,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 208,018 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 316,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 201,514 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 561,945 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Minnesota-based Punch Associate Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blackhill Capital has 434,926 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer stated it has 22,246 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Md Sass Services Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 38,200 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt accumulated 299,700 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsr has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2,315 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 16,634 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 129,760 shares. Bennicas And Assoc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,475 shares. 4.63 million were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited owns 1.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 402,892 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 21,421 shares to 153,675 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 99,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 32,622 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 100,541 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 38,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Mngmt Ltd owns 424,191 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc owns 330,329 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Millennium Ltd Liability holds 136,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group accumulated 174,594 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru Incorporated reported 1,913 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 142,864 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0.02% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). D E Shaw Communication Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 293,126 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 0.22% or 45,683 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 46,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $8.99 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.