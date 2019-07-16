Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.93 N/A 0.59 19.44 Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.21 27.28

In table 1 we can see Vera Bradley Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vera Bradley Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Vera Bradley Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 5.9% Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Vera Bradley Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vera Bradley Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vera Bradley Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vera Bradley Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 23.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.4% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares. Competitively, Tandy Leather Factory Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vera Bradley Inc. -5.07% -3.14% 25.38% -12.57% 9.82% 33.14% Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 1.4% 0.35% 2.83% -18.17% -20.59% 2.29%

For the past year Vera Bradley Inc. was more bullish than Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Summary

Vera Bradley Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. The company offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware. It also manufactures leather lacing and do-it-yourself kits. As of May 22, 2017, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 4 International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. It serves individuals, wholesale distributors, tack and saddle shops, western stores, craft stores and craft store chains, other large volume purchasers, manufacturers, retailers, youth groups, summer camps, schools, equine-related shops, cobblers, and dealers, as well as institutions, such as prisons and prisoners, schools, and hospitals. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.