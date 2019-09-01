Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)

Since Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) are part of the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.84 N/A 0.56 21.17 Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vera Bradley Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vera Bradley Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.1% Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -6.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.82 beta means Vera Bradley Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Forward Industries Inc. has a 0.29 beta which is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vera Bradley Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Forward Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Vera Bradley Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forward Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vera Bradley Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vera Bradley Inc.’s upside potential is 32.20% at a $14 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.7% of Forward Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares. Competitively, 40.46% are Forward Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vera Bradley Inc. 3.43% 1.12% -5.24% 31.14% -10.17% 37.11% Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38%

For the past year Vera Bradley Inc. had bullish trend while Forward Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vera Bradley Inc. beats Forward Industries Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.