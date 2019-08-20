Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Reaches $9.85 After 3.00% Down Move; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Shorts Up By 11.48%

CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. CRERF’s SI was 216,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 194,300 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 25 days are for CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF)’s short sellers to cover CRERF’s short positions. It closed at $16.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 163,033 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA)The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $337.18 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $9.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VRA worth $10.12M less.

Carrefour SA operates as a multi-local, multi-format, multi-channel retailer primarily in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $13.77 billion. The firm operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce Websites, as well as m-commerce channels; and service stations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $337.18 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 9.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

