Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Reaches $9.72 After 8.00% Down Move; Blucora (BCOR) Shorts Up By 1.63%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) had an increase of 1.63% in short interest. BCOR’s SI was 1.02M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.63% from 1.00 million shares previously. With 262,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s short sellers to cover BCOR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 134,992 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN

The stock of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 152,446 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $330.04M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $8.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VRA worth $26.40 million less.

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blucora To Unify Wealth Management Divisions as Avantax – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $941.55 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $330.04 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.