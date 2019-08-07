Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Last Week Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of RIGL in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VRA’s profit would be $9.24M giving it 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s analysts see -485.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 134,494 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $383.03 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 19.81 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 50,115 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 57,257 shares. Matarin Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 424,191 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Signaturefd holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 104 shares. American Century invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 55,839 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 1.38 million shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 136,477 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated owns 1,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1.30M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Lc has invested 0.24% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $106,544 activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $106,544 was bought by Schorno Dean L.

The stock increased 5.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 790,640 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS PDUFA ACTION DATE APRIL 17 FOR FOSTAMATINIB FOR ITP; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FURTHER ANALYSIS OF THE TREATMENT, INCLUDING HISTOLOGY, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – DUE TO AN ERROR, INACCURATE INFORMATION WAS DISPLAYED REGARDING U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF NDA FOR FOSTAMATINIB; 01/05/2018 – RIGEL SEES TAVALISSE AVAILABLE TO U.S. PATIENTS IN LATE MAY; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO’S WEBSITE HAS BEEN CORRECTED; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS – PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER WOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION OF FOSTAMATINIB IF IN AN EX-U.S. TERRITORY; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 25.08M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.88M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 727,668 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 27 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 1.60M shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 6,426 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 1.96M shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 2.01M shares. 16,735 are held by Parametric Port Associates Lc. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability holds 14,436 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Bluemountain Management Ltd owns 253,183 shares. Virtu Lc reported 18,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 224,800 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $381.20 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.