Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Boosted Its Position; Usca Ria Holds Stake in Cyrusone (CONE)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 209,343 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 44,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 278,081 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 233,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 168,588 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De holds 3.30 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 10,966 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Numerixs Inv has invested 0.1% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd reported 49,368 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 32,300 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The North Carolina-based First Personal Services has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt owns 1.16M shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. 13,697 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 857,667 shares. 55,100 are owned by D L Carlson Invest Gru. Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Trust Lp accumulated 0.01% or 65,178 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 15,971 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 28,578 shares to 278,092 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,715 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).